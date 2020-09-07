Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PHR. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.27.

PHR opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,042 shares of company stock worth $2,503,937. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 1,618.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 176.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Phreesia by 187.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

