Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report sales of $131.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.35 million to $134.02 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $135.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $534.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $529.74 million to $540.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $542.51 million, with estimates ranging from $538.70 million to $546.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The company had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

PDM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 880,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 389,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

