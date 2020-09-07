Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.69 Million

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report sales of $131.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.35 million to $134.02 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $135.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $534.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $529.74 million to $540.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $542.51 million, with estimates ranging from $538.70 million to $546.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The company had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

PDM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 880,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 389,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit