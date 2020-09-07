Pigeoncoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $598,502.84 and approximately $40,935.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000933 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,055,234,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

