Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.14.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 379.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 368,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 291,878 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

