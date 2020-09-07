Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PINWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Desjardins upgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of PINWF stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.