Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 334.80 ($4.37).

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTEC shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Playtech from GBX 181 ($2.37) to GBX 204 ($2.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Playtech from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Playtech from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of LON:PTEC traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 355.10 ($4.64). 92,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77. Playtech has a 12 month low of GBX 111.88 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 442.15 ($5.78). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 334.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 270.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

