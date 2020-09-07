POA (POA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $430,967.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, POA has traded down 49% against the dollar. POA has a total market cap of $6.13 million and $430,967.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

About POA

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 279,178,679 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

