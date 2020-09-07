POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get POLYMETAL INTL/S alerts:

POLYMETAL INTL/S stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.00. 1,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.23. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $28.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.