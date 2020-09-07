Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRIM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Primoris Services to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $945.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $908.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.43 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Primoris Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Primoris Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

