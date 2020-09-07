Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Progyny alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $1,745,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $529,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,760,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,810,895 shares of company stock valued at $49,525,171. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 710,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42. Progyny has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.