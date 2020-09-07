ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Position Cut by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA trimmed its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,948 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $73.65. 823,380 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.75. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.