Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of PSA traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.14. 557,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.56. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $263.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $657,028. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,799,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,675,000 after acquiring an additional 188,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,554,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,280,000 after acquiring an additional 86,807 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,945,000 after acquiring an additional 261,074 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,563,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,647,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

