Pure Price Down 49.3% Over Last 7 Days (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.03 or 0.00732735 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010634 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 101.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00073422 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006881 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00675357 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000954 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The official website for Pure is purexalt.io

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

