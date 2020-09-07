PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $57.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PVH. Bank of America increased their price target on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.12.

NYSE:PVH opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. PVH has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.16.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 53,330 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

