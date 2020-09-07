Qitmeer (PMEER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $218,004.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer token can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Coinnest, Allcoin and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00119348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.13 or 0.01709226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00214498 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00169258 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 tokens. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Coinnest and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

