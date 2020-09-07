Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.18.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4,078.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $688,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 89.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,117 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $42,779,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 510.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after acquiring an additional 653,843 shares in the last quarter.

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.98. 1,042,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,917. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

