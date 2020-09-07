QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded to Outperform by Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.67.

QNST stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $756.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $16.52.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $73,386.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,089 shares in the company, valued at $5,424,924.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 18,813 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $190,387.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,750 shares of company stock valued at $606,693. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in QuinStreet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

