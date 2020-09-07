Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

QES traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $0.93. 276,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,911. Quintana Energy Services has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $4.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $31.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

