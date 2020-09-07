Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

QUOT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $718.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.74. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,142.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,114. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,355 shares of company stock worth $180,054 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 17,603.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 75.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

