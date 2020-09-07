QVT Financial LP Buys 10,732 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

QVT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of QVT Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. QVT Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.52. 26,325,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,428,960. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $315.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

