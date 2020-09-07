Raymond James Lowers INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ICAGY. AlphaValue lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered INTL CONS AIRL/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

