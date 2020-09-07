Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) will report sales of $1.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.07 million and the lowest is $1.15 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $8.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 million to $10.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $68.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.22.

RETA traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.36. 305,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,417. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.38. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $257.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 24,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,543,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

