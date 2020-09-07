Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 8,150 ($106.49) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RB. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($107.15) target price (up from GBX 7,200 ($94.08)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. DZ Bank upped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.92) to GBX 8,750 ($114.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.60) to GBX 9,400 ($122.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,652.78 ($100.00).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 7,104 ($92.83) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,637.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,860.08. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is -38.10%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

