Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RRBI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 6.88%.

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,103,818. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $871,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

