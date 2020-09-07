Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,174 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 85,573 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,064,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $123.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.87.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

