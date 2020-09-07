Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in XPO Logistics by 214.2% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,391 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 763.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,033,000 after acquiring an additional 893,113 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $41,237,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in XPO Logistics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,536,000 after acquiring an additional 731,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.94.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

