Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,047 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Facebook by 155.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 70,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42,747 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Facebook by 127.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $73,471,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BofA Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

FB traded down $8.39 on Monday, hitting $282.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,333,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,359,164. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

