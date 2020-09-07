Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 43,102 Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Perspecta by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 38,729 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 6,833.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 942,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 928,998 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 133,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,760,000.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 18,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRSP shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Perspecta stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.19. 1,068,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,364. Perspecta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

