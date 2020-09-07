Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock accounts for 0.4% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,106,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

