Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 43,318,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,522,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

