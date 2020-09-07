Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 34,458 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Trinity Industries makes up 0.5% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Trinity Industries worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,255,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,731,000 after acquiring an additional 179,494 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 61.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 201,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 76,920 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 687,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.08 and a beta of 1.63. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

