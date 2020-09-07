Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.07. 2,142,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,661. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

