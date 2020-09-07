Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,024 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,024 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,285,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,414. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

