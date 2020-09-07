Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,260 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

Shares of DHR traded down $4.33 on Monday, reaching $196.58. 3,720,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,104. The firm has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $210.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

