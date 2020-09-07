Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,730 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.90. 5,529,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,269. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.85.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. Raymond James upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.47.

In related news, CEO David J. Deno purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,540. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

