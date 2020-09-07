Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Delek US worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Delek US by 21.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 669,832 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 432.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 406,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,836,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 305,550 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 37.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 280,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth $3,324,000.

NYSE DK traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,029. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.87. Delek US Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

DK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

