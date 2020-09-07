Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,562 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.3% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 57.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,697,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,672,869. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $171.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

