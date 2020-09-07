Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1 Million Stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in SLM by 1,828.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,418. SLM Corp has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million. Analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

