Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $984,000 Stock Position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,852 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLDR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,617,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,420. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.03. Cloudera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLDR shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

