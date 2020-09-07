Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 90,191 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Tenneco by 80.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tenneco by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tenneco by 39.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 624,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,697. Tenneco Inc has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $536.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.89.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Tenneco in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Tenneco from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

In other Tenneco news, Director Thomas C. Freyman purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,076.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Usitalo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,099.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

