Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,694 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.48.

In other Best Buy news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $330,201.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,351.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 840,389 shares of company stock worth $74,331,990 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.31. 2,543,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,344. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.