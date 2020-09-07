Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $853,000 in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $108.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average of $109.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on DGX. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.