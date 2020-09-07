Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 550.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 956,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,854,000 after acquiring an additional 809,451 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,994,000 after acquiring an additional 745,087 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,324,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,182,000 after acquiring an additional 606,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $121.79. 1,884,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $134.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.07 and its 200 day moving average is $125.71.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

