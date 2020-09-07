Redwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,976 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Callaway Golf worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 400.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Callaway Golf by 30.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.44. 1,162,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.99. Callaway Golf Co has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

