Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,037 shares of company stock worth $23,254,085 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $8.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $333.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,617. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.78. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

