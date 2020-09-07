Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $171,992,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,730,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,563. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

