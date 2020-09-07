Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. AT&T accounts for about 0.3% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 44,835,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,932,806. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

