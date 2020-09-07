Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce $7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.38 to $10.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $6.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $28.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.33 to $31.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $32.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.10 to $36.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $584.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.06, for a total transaction of $6,120,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,222,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,745.89. Insiders sold 174,567 shares of company stock worth $106,504,249 over the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $580.36. 715,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,672. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

