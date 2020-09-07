Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Raised by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.46.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total value of $2,101,204.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,657.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total transaction of $1,507,682.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,915,563.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,567 shares of company stock valued at $106,504,249. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $580.36. The company had a trading volume of 715,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $619.45 and a 200-day moving average of $558.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

