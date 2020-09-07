Reviewing Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) & Re/Max (OTCMKTS:RMAX)

Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) and Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Daito Trust Construction alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Daito Trust Construction and Re/Max, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daito Trust Construction 0 0 1 0 3.00 Re/Max 0 1 4 0 2.80

Re/Max has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.85%. Given Re/Max’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Re/Max is more favorable than Daito Trust Construction.

Profitability

This table compares Daito Trust Construction and Re/Max’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daito Trust Construction N/A N/A N/A Re/Max 6.93% 39.78% 7.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Daito Trust Construction shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Re/Max shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Re/Max shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Daito Trust Construction pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Re/Max pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Re/Max pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Re/Max has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daito Trust Construction and Re/Max’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daito Trust Construction $14.34 billion 0.43 $809.38 million N/A N/A Re/Max $282.29 million 2.22 $25.04 million $1.93 17.90

Daito Trust Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Re/Max.

Risk and Volatility

Daito Trust Construction has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Re/Max has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Re/Max beats Daito Trust Construction on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daito Trust Construction Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offer rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services. In addition, it offers agency guarantee and rental building real estate agency services; constructs LP gas plants and supplies LP gas to rental buildings; supplies and sells energy, such as electric power to rental buildings; and operates elderly day care centers and nurseries. Further, the company provides home care, in-home support planning, home visit nursing care, support for people with disabilities, housekeeper referrals, and nursing care personnel introduction services; operates hotels in Malaysia; and handles financing, such as construction funds. Additionally, it sells insurance to rental housing owners and tenants; offers payment services for credit card settlements and other payment methods; provides consulting services for trust businesses centered on real estate management trusts, as well as asset succession and asset management; and offers document shipping and shredding, printing, and clerical work services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.